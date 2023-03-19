ISF MLA Nawsad Siddique attacked in Kolkata, 1 held

Representative image

Indian Secular Front MLA Nawsad Siddique was attacked in Kolkata while he was addressing a programme, and the accused has been arrested, police said.

Siddique was addressing the protesting state government employees, who have been demanding a hike in dearness allowance (DA), in the Maidan area on Saturday when the incident happened, they said.

As the ISF legislator was ending his speech, a man suddenly got up on the dais and asked him what he has done for minorities. In reply, the MLA said he does not do anything specifically for any community, but soon the man raised his hand and tried to slap him.

He ended up pushing Siddique.

People present at the spot, who were stunned by the sequence of events, soon overpowered the man, landing him a few punches. Siddique, who was on the mic, was heard saying, "Don't do anything to him, please be calm. This is a drama. Let the police take him away." Siddique, a strong critique of the Mamata Banerjee government, was recently released on bail after being arrested during a protest rally in the city in January.

The man, who allegedly attacked Siddique, was identified as a resident of Bankra in Howrah district. He was arrested after being rescued by the police, officials said.

Further investigation is underway.