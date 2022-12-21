ISB students get 1,578 job offers with average annual pay of Rs 34.21 lakh

Indian School of Business (ISB) with campuses in Hyderabad and Mohali on Wednesday said the students of Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) Class of 2023 received 1,578 job offers from 222 recruiting companies.

A press release from the B-School said the average annual accepted CTC (cost to company) stood at Rs 34.21 lakh, a two and half times increase from the average pre-ISB CTC of Rs 13.39 lakh.

The top industries in terms of offers were Consulting, IT/ITES/Technology, BFSI, and FMCG/Retail Consulting, Product Management, Sales and Marketing and General Management/Leadership Programmes, it said.

In addition, the Media and Entertainment and Supply Chain and Logistics sectors were strongly represented in the companies that made offers at ISB.

International job offers also showed a sign of recovery post the pandemic with 36 global offers being made this year, it further said.

Professor Ramabhadran Thirumalai, Deputy Dean, Academic Programmes, ISB, said, "The placements of the PGP Class of 2023 have reiterated that ISB students are well ahead of the curve in taking any crisis head-on and in adding significant value to their organisations." ISB follows an integrated system of placements for its two campuses at Mohali and Hyderabad in line with its core philosophy of 'One-School Two Campuses'.

For the third year running, the entire placements process was conducted virtually, according to the release.

