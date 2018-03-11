App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 11, 2018 08:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

ISA: PM holds bilateral meetings with Lankan Prez, 10 other leaders

In his meeting with Hamid, Prime Minister Modi discussed connectivity, developmental cooperation, among other issues

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held bilateral talks with the Presidents of Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on key issues, including developmental cooperation, besides holding parleys with leaders of nine other countries on the sidelines of the solar alliance meet.

Apart from meeting Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena and Bangladeshi President Abdul Hamid, Modi held talks with leaders from the UAE, Seychelles, Comoros, Guyana, Fiji, Djibouti, Somalia, Mali and Rwanda.

“Neighbourhood first! PM @narendramodi met Sri Lankan President, Maithripala Sirisena, on his 5th visit to India as President, on the sidelines of the #ISA. Leaders exchanged views on developmental cooperation, among other areas of bilateral cooperation," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

In his meeting with Hamid, Prime Minister Modi discussed connectivity, developmental cooperation, among other issues, he said.

related news

Modi's first bilateral meeting of the day was with the Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court, Sheikh Hamed Bin Zayed Bin Al Nahyan.

On the sidelines of the founding conference of the International Solar Alliance (ISA), the two leaders discussed trade and investment, energy, food security, among other issues of bilateral interest, Kumar said.

In his bilateral meetings with Fiji Prime Minister Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama, Seychelles President Danny Faure and Comoros President Azali Assoumani, Modi discussed cooperation in the areas of capacity building, climate change and development cooperation.

Modi also met Guyanese President David Arthur Granger and discussed ways to step up cooperation with the Caribbean nation.

“Historical linkages with a friend from the Caribbean! PM @narendramodi met President of Guyana, David Arthur Granger on thesidelines of the #ISA. Climate change, renewable energy, trade and investment, capacity building and developmental cooperation were discussed (sic),” Kumar tweeted.

On the sidelines of the conference, he also held talks with Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh, Rwandan President Paul Kagame and Somalia's Deputy Prime Minister Mahdi Mohamed Guled.

Modi later met Mali President Ibrahim Baoubacar Keita.

tags #Business #India #Narendra Modi

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC