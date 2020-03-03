Is size behind shortage of Rs 100 notes in ATMs?

The difference in sizes between the old and new Rs 100 currency notes is the reason why ATMs often face shortage of that denomination, The Times of India reported.

Only 20-25 percent of the 2.4 lakh ATMs across the country are configured to handle the new Rs 100 denomination, which is smaller in size, it said.

Both versions of the Rs 100 notes are legal tender and still in circulation.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Banks are recalibrating their ATMs to replace the Rs 2,000 notes, the highest denomination of currency notes, with Rs 500 notes, according to media reports last week.

Also read: With ATMs not dispensing Rs 2,000 notes anymore, here's why it is a win-win situation for banks & customers

This could be due to higher demand for smaller denomination currencies, particularly Rs 100, which are convenient for the average customer. Several individuals go to banks to replace higher value notes withdrawn from ATMs, media reports suggest.

An ATM contains four cassettes, or slots, for the Rs 100, Rs 200, Rs 500, and Rs 2,000 currency notes.

ATMs frequently run out of the Rs 100 notes since the older and newer versions require different calibrations or slot sizes, it said.

“There’s chaos every day. One cassette of Rs 100 denomination for 2.4 lakh ATMs in the country represents 25 percent of the cash that could be in circulation. And every day becomes a gamble for us because we don’t know what notes we are going to get,” the article quotes Navroze Dastur, Managing Director of the ATM network provider NCR, as saying.