Is Pranab Mukherjee-RSS relation growing? Former President invites sangh workers to Haryana event

In what can be seen as a growing relationship between Pranab Mukherjee and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Sangh workers have assured to help the former president in programmes launched under his think-tank, the Pranab Mukherjee Foundation, as per a report in The Economic Times.

Mukherjee will be Haryana on September 2, where he will launch a series of programmes for his foundation. During the day, he is scheduled to visit Harchandpur and Nayagaon villages of Gurugram, launch training and innovation warehouses and set-up water ATMs as part of Smartgram projects that his foundation is undertaking in adopted villages. He will also interact with entrepreneurs and sarpanchs of both villages.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will also be part of these events.

The paper reports that Mukherjee has invited over 15 senior and junior level RSS workers for the event. He met this group of workers at his residence a few days back, where he spoke about his foundation’s efforts to provide clean drinking water in the adopted Haryana villages.

Appreciating his effort, the group assured him of all help required to carry forward the good work at the grassroot level. “What he is doing is social work and RSS has a very strong presence in Haryana, especially around Gurugram. We would really like to help him in whatever way possible, because for the Sangh it is the work that matters not politics,” a member of the RSS told the paper.

In June, Mukherjee had attended an RSS function in Nagpur, which triggered a major political slugfest with several Congress leaders criticising his decision. However, Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat called the criticism and debate on Mukherjee’s visit 'meaningless' and added that 'no one is an outsider for his organisation'.