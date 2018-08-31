App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2018 11:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Is Pranab Mukherjee-RSS relation growing? Former President invites sangh workers to Haryana event

Appreciating his effort, the group assured him of all help required to carry forward the good work at the grassroot level

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In what can be seen as a growing relationship between Pranab Mukherjee and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Sangh workers have assured to help the former president in programmes launched under his think-tank, the Pranab Mukherjee Foundation, as per a report in The Economic Times.

Mukherjee will be Haryana on September 2, where he will launch a series of programmes for his foundation. During the day, he is scheduled to visit Harchandpur and Nayagaon villages of Gurugram, launch training and innovation warehouses and set-up water ATMs as part of Smartgram projects that his foundation is undertaking in adopted villages. He will also interact with entrepreneurs and sarpanchs of both villages.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will also be part of these events.

The paper reports that Mukherjee has invited over 15 senior and junior level RSS workers for the event. He met this group of workers at his residence a few days back, where he spoke about his foundation’s efforts to provide clean drinking water in the adopted Haryana villages.

related news

Appreciating his effort, the group assured him of all help required to carry forward the good work at the grassroot level. “What he is doing is social work and RSS has a very strong presence in Haryana, especially around Gurugram. We would really like to help him in whatever way possible, because for the Sangh it is the work that matters not politics,” a member of the RSS told the paper.

In June, Mukherjee had attended an RSS function in Nagpur, which triggered a major political slugfest with several Congress leaders criticising his decision. However, Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat called the criticism and debate on Mukherjee’s visit 'meaningless' and added that 'no one is an outsider for his organisation'.
First Published on Aug 31, 2018 11:29 am

tags #India #Politics #Pranab Mukherjee #RSS

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.