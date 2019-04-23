App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2019 08:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Is poll code separate for PM & CM? asks Chandrababu Naidu questioning EC

The PM is a registered voter in Gujarat, where all the 26 Lok Sabha seats went to the polls in a single phase April 23.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
NCP president Sharad Pawar and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu April 23 hit out at the Election Commission, with the latter asking if the model code of conduct was separate for the prime minister on one hand and chief ministers on the other.

Addressing a joint press meet here, Naidu, on queried about Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding a roadshow ahead of casting his vote in Gujarat, said, "Is it for the first time (that the prime minister has violated the model code of conduct)? Everyday there is a violation (on Modi's part)."

Citing an example, Naidu said the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh were over (on April 11) and the top officials in his government were transferred, but the Intelligence Bureau continues to report to the PM "every day".

Naidu said the EC had asked him "not to talk" (owing to the model code of conduct that is in force), but Modi extended support to Sri Lanka after the serial bomb blasts in the island nation.

"Is there a separate code of conduct for the prime minister and the chief minister? Recently, we had heavy rains (in Andhra Pradesh), nine people died.

"(But) I cannot talk, I cannot direct (officials). What type of Election Commission (is this)?" Naidu asked.

Pawar, who also attended the presser, said he was not allowed to stay in his hometown Baramati in Pune district after campaigning for the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls ended on April 21.

Pawar's daughter and sitting NCP MP Supriya Sule is in the fray from Baramati (where voting was held Tuesday), while he is listed as a voter in Mumbai.

As per EC rules, political functionaries/party workers - who have been brought from outside the constituency or are not listed as voters there - have to leave the constituency concerned after the campaign period is over.

"The BJP complained to the EC saying 'I should not stay back in Baramati after the campaigning was over'. I had no programme after my rally (on the last of campaigning).

"They are not allowing me to stay in my house. On the other side, Mr Modi himself is organising road shows when election is on," Pawar said.
First Published on Apr 23, 2019 08:16 pm

tags #Chandrababu Naidu #Current Affairs #Election Commission #General Elections 2019 #Gujarat #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Sharad Pawar

