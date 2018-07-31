Is Piyush Goyal 'caretaker' FM, asks TMC leader

Is Piyush Goyal the "caretaker" Finance Minister?

Trinamool Congress leader Saugata Ray on Tuesday posed this question to Goyal in the Lok Sabha while participating in a debate on the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill.

"Before I start my speech, I would like to ask a question. Is Piyush Goyal a caretaker Finance Minister or a full-fledged Finance Minister," Ray said.

Goyal was present in the House when Ray made the remark.

To this, Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai remarked that Goyal has already said in his speech that Arun Jaitley is the Finance Minister.

Ray, however, pointed out that the IBC amendment bill had the name of Goyal as the Minister of Rail, Coal and Finance.

Goyal was given the additional charge of the Finance Ministry on May 14 when then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley underwent a kidney transplant operation.

Jaitley is still recuperating from surgery at home.