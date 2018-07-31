App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 08:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Is Piyush Goyal 'caretaker' FM, asks TMC leader



PTI @moneycontrolcom



Trinamool Congress leader Saugata Ray on Tuesday posed this question to Goyal in the Lok Sabha while participating in a debate on the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill.

"Before I start my speech, I would like to ask a question. Is Piyush Goyal a caretaker Finance Minister or a full-fledged Finance Minister," Ray said.

Goyal was present in the House when Ray made the remark.

To this, Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai remarked that Goyal has already said in his speech that Arun Jaitley is the Finance Minister.

Ray, however, pointed out that the IBC amendment bill had the name of Goyal as the Minister of Rail, Coal and Finance.

Goyal was given the additional charge of the Finance Ministry on May 14 when then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley underwent a kidney transplant operation.

Jaitley is still recuperating from surgery at home.
First Published on Jul 31, 2018 07:42 pm

tags #BJP #IBC #India #Lok Sabha #Politics #TMC

