    Is Chhattisgarh governor waiting for 'muhurat' to sign reservation bills, asks CM Baghel

    "Why (is the governor) waiting till March? Is she looking for a muhurat (auspicious time)? There are exams scheduled following which admissions will start in educational institutions and recruitment exams to various government departments are also pending,"Baghel told reporters.

    PTI
    January 23, 2023 / 07:43 PM IST
    The CM's remarks came a day after the governor told the media to wait

    The CM's remarks came a day after the governor told the media to wait "till March" when she was asked about the pending approval for the bills. (Image: ANI)

    Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday accused Governor Anusuiya Uikey of misusing Constitutional rights by delaying the assent to two quota amendment bills and asked if she was waiting for 'muhurat' to sign them.

    His remarks came a day after the governor told the media to wait "till March" when she was asked about the pending approval for the bills.

    The amendment bills, passed by the state Assembly last December, are related to quotas in government jobs and admissions in educational institutions in proportion to the population of different categories in the state.

    "Why (is the governor) waiting till March? Is she looking for a muhurat (auspicious time)? There are exams scheduled following which admissions will start in educational institutions and recruitment exams to various government departments are also pending," he told reporters.