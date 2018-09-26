App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2018 07:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Is Aadhaar valid? Supreme Court to pronounce verdict today

The five-judge bench had extended the deadline for mandatory linking of Aadhaar with bank accounts and mobile phones until the pronouncement of this judgment

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court will deliver the verdict on the constitutional validity of Aadhaar on September 26. The top court had reserved its judgment on the same earlier this year.

Former High Court judge K Puttaswamy and others had filed a clutch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Aadhaar on the ground that it violated the citizens’ Right to Privacy under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

The matter was being heard by a five-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, which had reserved its verdict in May 2018 after a 40-day hearing which had spanned across five months.

Although the plea challenging the constitutional validity of Aadhaar was filed in the apex court in 2012, it witnessed a major twist last year after a nine-judge bench of the Supreme Court unanimously held that the Right to Privacy was a fundamental right and part of every citizen’s Right to Life.

The nine-judge bench, headed by the then Chief Justice JS Khehar, had then transferred the Aadhaar matter to a five-judge bench.

After Justice Khehar’s retirement, incumbent CJI Dipak Misra constituted the five-judge bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar, AK Sikri, Ashok Bhushan, DY Chandrachud and himself. Justice Chandrachud is the only link between the five-judge bench and the nine-judge bench that announced its verdict on the Right to Privacy.

The bench took over the case in December 2017, even as India witnessed vehement protests against the Centre's order to compulsorily link their bank accounts and mobile phones with Aadhaar. On March 13, 2018, the bench had extended the deadline for the Centre’s order until the pronouncement of this judgment.
First Published on Sep 26, 2018 07:25 am

tags #Aadhaar #Chief justice Dipak Misra #Right to Privacy #Supreme Court

