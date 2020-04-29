App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 29, 2020 02:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Irrfan Khan’s demise loss to world of cinema and theatre: PM Narendra Modi

Khan passed away earlier today. He was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on April 28 to seek treatment for a colon infection

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image: Irrfan Khan
Condoling the passing away of National Award-winning actor Irrfan Khan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 29 said the star's demise is a "loss to the world of cinema and theatre".

"He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Earlier, several prominent political leaders had expressed sadness over the  demise of the Padma Shri award-winning actor.

"I’m sorry to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. A versatile & talented actor, he was a popular Indian brand ambassador on the global film & tv stage. He will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans at this time of grief,"  senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had tweeted.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he was "shocked" to hear of Khan's passing away.

"Shocked to hear of the demise of Irrfan Khan, one of the most exceptional actors of our time. May his work always be remembered and his soul rest in peace," Kejriwal had tweeted.

Khan passed away earlier today at the age of 53. He was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on April 28 to seek treatment for a colon infection.

First Published on Apr 29, 2020 02:48 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Entertainment #India #Irrfan Khan

