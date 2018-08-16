App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2018 03:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Irked over delay in payment to contractors, CVC seeks report from all CPSEs

The move comes after the Central Vigilance Commission received complaints regarding inordinate delay in payments.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Suspecting corruption amid complaints of delay in releasing payments to contractors and suppliers, anti graft watchdog CVC has asked all central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) to examine such bills and send a report over pendency.

The move comes after the Central Vigilance Commission received complaints regarding inordinate delay in payments and about non-settlement of bills of contractors, suppliers or service providers by some public sector enterprises.

"It is observed that there is substantial delay in settling running or final bills; and in several cases, bills (both running as well as final) have remained pending for 5-6 years, though these are required to be cleared within a few days," a directive issued by the CVC said.

Such inordinate delay in the settlement of bills is an unhealthy practice, affording scope for corruption. "The Commission is of the view that delay could, in some cases, be motivated," it said.

related news

The CVC said it is important that monitoring of cases of delay or non-settlement is done at higher levels to achieve efficiency and to reduce delay.

"The Commission would, therefore, advise the Chief Vigilance Officers (CVOs) to examine from vigilance angle all cases of inordinate delay (with respect to prescribed time if any, or cases of delay exceeding 15 days for running bills and 30 days for final bills) from date of receipt of bill," the Commission said.

The CVOs act as distant arm of the CVC to check corruption in government departments. A report in cases of delay in the last three years, elaborating the reasons for delay, may be submitted to the Commission, it said.
First Published on Aug 16, 2018 03:30 pm

tags #CPSEs #Current Affairs #CVC #India

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.