you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 07:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

IRDAI allows insurers to offer short-term health policies against COVID-19

IRDAI asked the insurers to devise inclusive short-term health insurance products "where waiting periods are part of the product, such waiting period shall not exceed 15 days".

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

Amid mounting COVID-19 cases in the country, regulator IRDAI on Tuesday allowed the health and general insurers to offer short-term health insurance policies that will give coverage against the coronavirus infection. With an objective of making available insurance protection to various sections of people in the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, it is considered that short-term health insurance policies providing coverages specific to COVID-19 disease is the need of the hour, it said in a circular.

Accordingly, all insurers (life, general and health) are allowed to offer COVID–19 specific short-term health insurance policies subject to the guidelines, said the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

"Short-term policies may be issued for a minimum term of three months to a maximum term of eleven months.

"In between three months and eleven months, the policy term shall be in multiples of completed months," it said while issuing the guidelines.

However, a policy term less than three months is not permitted.

IRDAI asked the insurers to devise inclusive short-term health insurance products "where waiting periods are part of the product, such waiting period shall not exceed 15 days".

Life insurers are permitted to offer only benefit based short-term health insurance policies while general and health insurers can offer both indemnity based and benefit-based policies.

The guidelines will remain valid for issue of short-term policies till March 31, 2021 unless extended further.

As per the guidelines, short-term health policy means any health insurance policy contract which has been issued for a policy term of less than 12 months.

Short-term policies can be offered both as individual or group products, the circular said.

Earlier in March, IRDAI had asked the general and health insurers to design need-based products covering costs of treatment of coronavirus disease.

First Published on Jun 23, 2020 07:44 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Health Insurance #India #Irdai

CFO and the Board in the time of coronavirus

Coronavirus impact | Central University of Tamil Nadu cancels online end semester exams for final-year students

Desi rivals of TikTok: Video sharing space is getting more lucrative for made-in-India platforms

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

