IRCTC's Tejas express to resume services from October 17; bookings to start soon

To cater to the growing demand of train passengers due to the festive season arriving, Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) a PSU under the Ministry of Railways is all set to restart the operations of Tejas Express trains.

Amid coronavirus pandemic, from March 19, the Lucknow-New Delhi and Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express trains were suspended and from October 17 both the trains are expected to restart operations.

Employees of Tejas Trains have been given training to manage the operations of the trains and provide services according to the ‘new normal’ by IRCTC.

IRCTC's www.irctc.co.in and IRCTC Rail Connect App will provide the facility for the bookings for the train tickets.

On October 4 2019, the Lucknow-Delhi-Lucknow IRCTC Tejas Express Train No. 82501/02 started operations of first corporate train, whereas on January 19, 2020, the Ahmedabad – Mumbai – Ahmedabad IRCTC Tejas Express Train No. 82901/02 hit the tracks.

To ensure safety of passengers, a Standard Operation Procedure observing COVID-19 protocol has been issued.

- Following the Social distancing norms for the initial period, every alternate seat will be kept vacant.

- Once seated on one particular seat, passengers will not be allowed to exchange it.

- Mandatory use of face covers/masks for passengers and staff.

- “Arogya Setu" app should be installed by passengers and may have to show when asked.

- At the time of booking of tickets, detailed instructions will be given to the passengers.

- COVID-19 protection kit will be provided that includes a bottle of hand sanitisers, one mask, one face shield and one pair of gloves.

- Before entering the coach, all the passengers will go through thermal screening and hand sanitisation process.

- At regular intervals, the coach including pantry areas and lavatories will be thoroughly disinfected.

- A staff will disinfect the luggage and baggage of the passengers.

- Frequently touched surfaces inside the coach will be cleaned at regular intervals. Disinfection of the service trays and trolleys will also be done.