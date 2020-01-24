Fraud alert! IRCTC warns users against fake website using its name

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has warned users against a fraudulent website operating under a similar name. This came after the IT cell of the Indian Railways' ticketing arm received complaints of bookings under the name of IRCTC.

The fraudulent website, irctctour.com,is reportedly offering the exam same tour confirmation voucher as IRCTC. In a mail to warn users to steer clear of the same, IRCTC mentioned that the website via which peopled are being duped is using the mobile number 9999999999, the landline number +916371526046 and the email-id irctctours2020@gmail.com.

On its official website irctctourism.com, an alert scroller has been put up by the ticketing entity which says, "www.irctctour.com' is not an official/authorised website of IRCTC. IRCTC is not responsible for any transactions done on this website."