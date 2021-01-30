MARKET NEWS

IRCTC to restart e-catering at 62 stations from February 1

New Delhi, Howrah, Patna, Vijayawada and Ernakulam are among the stations where services will resume.

Moneycontrol News
January 30, 2021 / 12:14 PM IST

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will resume e-catering services at 62 stations from February 1 after keeping them suspended for several months following the coronavirus outbreak.

"The company will resume e-catering services at a selected number of stations (62 stations) in the first phase w.e.f. 1 February 2021 onwards," the ticketing and catering arm of the Indian Railways said in a statement.

New Delhi, Howrah, Patna, Vijayawada and Ernakulam are among the stations on the list where the service will initially resume, Mint reported.

Passengers will be able to order food on the train through IRCTC e-catering app 'Food On Track'. They will need to enter their travel details such as PNR number, name of the train, seat/berth number while placing orders.

IRCTC has been providing only packaged and ready-to-eat food to contain the spread of COVID-19.
