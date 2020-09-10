IRCTC ticket reservation for 80 new special trains starts today, massive surge seen in bookings

Bookings for train tickets witnessed a massive surge on September 10, with over 2.3 lakh tickets being booked between 8 am and 12 pm, according to data provided by the Indian Railways.

There has been an uptick in bookings in the last four days, with over 8,000 tickets being booked in the last two days in the first hour of booking.

In the first hour of booking, 1,05,690 tickets were booked on September 10.

Train reservations went live for 80 trains, in addition to the 200 Special Mail Express trains and 30 special Rajdhani type trains already in service.

The timing of these trains will be as per regular trains. Stoppages will be restricted and will be taken into consideration after discussions with respective state governments.

These 80 trains were introduced in view of the increased demand as the nation sees resumption of normal activities in a phased manner.

These trains will be in service until January 8, 2021.

All regular passenger trains were suspended on March 25 owing to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. From May, the national transporter resumed operations in a staggered manner.

