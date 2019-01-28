Rail tickets worth nearly Rs 1 crore seized from travel agency

Railway tickets worth nearly Rs 1 crore were on January 27 seized by RPF sleuths here from the premises of a travel agency which was found to be involved in illegal sale of these and two persons arrested in this connection.

According to a release issued by the Railway Protection Force, the premises of Puja Travels, which ran from the basement of a hotel, were raided following a tip-off about illegal sale of tickets which was confirmed by the IRCTC.

Two employees Chandan Kumar and Pankaj Kumar Gupta were arrested from the spot. Five tatkal tickets worth Rs 5,692 and 93 reserved tickets of a future date having a total value Rs 4.30 lakh were also recovered from the spot.

In addition, 3,085 rail tickets of previous dates worth Rs 85.90 lakh, three mobile phones and Rs 52,000 in cash were recovered from the spot, the release said.

A case has been lodged against the two arrested accused under the Railway Act and further investigations were on, the release added.