App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 11:13 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rail tickets worth nearly Rs 1 crore seized from travel agency

According to a release issued by the Railway Protection Force, the premises of Puja Travels, which ran from the basement of a hotel, were raided following a tip-off about illegal sale of tickets which was confirmed by the IRCTC.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Railway tickets worth nearly Rs 1 crore were on January 27 seized by RPF sleuths here from the premises of a travel agency which was found to be involved in illegal sale of these and two persons arrested in this connection.

According to a release issued by the Railway Protection Force, the premises of Puja Travels, which ran from the basement of a hotel, were raided following a tip-off about illegal sale of tickets which was confirmed by the IRCTC.

Two employees Chandan Kumar and Pankaj Kumar Gupta were arrested from the spot. Five tatkal tickets worth Rs 5,692 and 93 reserved tickets of a future date having a total value Rs 4.30 lakh were also recovered from the spot.

In addition, 3,085 rail tickets of previous dates worth Rs 85.90 lakh, three mobile phones and Rs 52,000 in cash were recovered from the spot, the release said.

A case has been lodged against the two arrested accused under the Railway Act and further investigations were on, the release added.
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 10:36 am

tags #India #IRCTC

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.