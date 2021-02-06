MARKET NEWS

IRCTC rolls out online bus booking services

The bus booking service is being integrated into the IRCTC app, which will be completed in the first week of March.

Moneycontrol News
February 06, 2021 / 09:03 AM IST

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has launched its online bus booking services that went live on January 29.

IRCTC has partnered with more than 50,000 state road transport and private bus operators from 22 states and three union territories to provide the service, Mint reported.

"IRCTC under the leadership of Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution is gradually moving towards firmly positioning itself as the first government 'One Stop Shop Travel Portal' of the country," the newspaper quoted the IRCTC as saying.

The service that went live on January 29 would provide a more holistic travel experience to the customers, the ticketing and catering arm of the Indian Railways said.

The bus booking service is being integrated into the IRCTC Mobile app, which will be completed in the first week of March, the report said.
