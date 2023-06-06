IRCTC refutes Congress' claim of surge in ticket cancellations after Odisha train crash

The claim of jump in ticket cancellations is "factually incorrect", the Railways said

The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on June 6 refuted the allegation made by the Congress party of a surge in ticket cancellations following the massive train accident in Odisha last week.

In a statement issued on social media, the IRCTC clarified that the total number of ticket cancellations has not increased, but has reduced in the period following the accident.

A total of 7.7 lakh ticket cancellations were recorded on June 1, a day prior to the rail disaster in Odisha, as compared to 7.5 lakh cancellations registered on June 3, as per the information shared by the ticketing body of the Indian Railways.

The IRCTC shared the information in response to a clip posted by the Congress party, in which its senior leader and party in-charge of Manipur and Mizoram, Bhakta Charan Das, was heard as saying that the number of ticket cancellations have shot up as rail passengers are concerned about their safety.

“This kind of a train accident has never happened in the past. Hundreds of people lost their lives and more than a thousand people were injured. This incident has hurt everyone. Scores of people have canceled their tickets after the train crash. They feel that traveling in the train is not safe,” Das had said, while addressing the press.

The accident, which involved three trains, took place at around 7 pm on June 2, in Balasore district of Odisha. At first, the Coromandel Express collided with a goods train, which was followed by the Howrah Express ramming into the derail carriages.

The death toll, as per the official tally, is at 275, whereas, around 1,000 people have been injured. The Railways had announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the deceased, and Rs 2 lakh for those who sustained serious injuries.

A preliminary inquiry found that a faulty change in electronic interlocking was the reason behind the accident, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on June 4. However, the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further probe, on the recommendation of the Railway board.