Railways restores second reservation chart system issued 30 minutes before journey after COVID-19 hiatus

Indian Railways (IR) has decided to restore its second reservation chart system from October 10. The practice was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

IR is restoring the practice and has stipulated that the chart be prepared at least 30 minutes ahead of a train’s scheduled departure, Mint reported.

Ticket booking facility across PRS counters and online platforms such as the IRCTC website will also be allowed in between the release of the first and second reservation charts, the report said.

The decision was made after examining the matter and based on the Zonal Railways’ request for passenger convenience, it added.

Pre-COVID, the second reservation chart was displayed 30 minutes-5 minutes before departure, while the first reservation chart was out at least four hours in advance, so that passengers could book free seats across PRS counters or online on first-come-first-serve basis.

During the pandemic, timing for preparation of the chart was shifted to two hours ahead of scheduled departure time of trains.

Train services had been halted from March 25 due to the COVID-19 lockdown and were reopened in phases from May 1, with Shramik Special services for migrants.

Under Unlock 4.0, from September 12, 230 special trains run with COVID-specific guidelines to facilitate reverse migration back to cities. Full passenger services are yet to be restored across the country.