English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    IRCTC offers Durga Puja special menu for passengers travelling in eastern region

    The menu will be available in around 70 trains passing through Howrah, Sealdah and Asansol stations in West Bengal and Jasidih Junction in Jharkhand which have IRCTC’s e-catering facility, they said.

    PTI
    September 26, 2022 / 04:28 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image


    In a first, passengers travelling in the country’s eastern region will have a chance to gorge on sumptuous Bengali cuisine, with the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) serving special Durga Puja menu on board trains, officials said.


    The menu will be available in around 70 trains passing through Howrah, Sealdah and Asansol stations in West Bengal and Jasidih Junction in Jharkhand which have IRCTC’s e-catering facility, they said.


    Passengers can call on 1323 to book their meals and get them delivered to their seats, officials said. This is the latest offering from the Rail PSU, which started its ’Vrat Navratri’ special thalis last year for passengers on fast during the festival.


    The Pujo menu includes mutton thali — with typical bengali specialities like luchi (puri), pulao, alu posto (potato with poppy seeds), chicken and fish thalis. Other items on the list include fish fry, Kolkata biriyani and rosogolla among others, officials said.


    This year too, during Navratri, passengers will be offered meals without onion-garlic en route their journey, they said. To avail this offer, passengers will have to place an order by calling on 1323. IRCTC will provide this facility at 400 stations, officials said, adding that the initial price of IRCTC’s food menu begins at Rs 99.

    Close

    Related stories


    The starters menu includes ’aloo chaap and sabudana tikki’. The main course includes Sabudana khichdi and paneer makhmali with parathas. Other food items like Kofta Curry, and Sabudana khichri Navratri thali are also available, officials said.

    The IRCTC has been offering occasion specific meals for passengers on board their trains since last year.

    PTI
    Tags: #Durga Puja #IRCTC #Menu
    first published: Sep 26, 2022 04:28 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.