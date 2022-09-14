IRCTC launches Navratra special Bharat Gaurav train on Delhi-Katra route

Representative Image

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Wednesday announced the launch of the Bharat Guarav train to mark the festive season.

The Navratri special train will commence its maiden run from Delhi to Katra on September 30, it said.

The IRCTC announced a package of four nights and five days, including a two-night stay at Katra, at an overall cost starting from Rs 11,990 per person on double-occupancy basis.

The train will be equipped with a pantry car, infotainment systems and CCTVcameras, and security guard services will also be available on board, it added.