Last Updated : Oct 14, 2018 09:40 AM IST | Source: PTI

IRCTC launches 'AskDisha' chatbot to solve all rail-related queries

A chatbot is a special computer programme designed to simulate conversation with users, especially over the internet

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on October 13 launched 'AskDisha' (Digital Interaction to Seek Help Anytime) -- a chatbot powered by artificial intelligence (AI) for improving customer services of railway passengers, a statement from railways said.

A chatbot is a special computer programme designed to simulate conversation with users, especially over the internet.

"The IRCTC Chat Bot AskDisha will offer greatly improved and intuitive customer support by answering customer queries pertaining to all aspects of the services that IRCTC provides. It will support several regional languages and will be voice-enabled and will soon be integrated with the IRCTC android app," the statement said.

The essential features of AskDisha include ability to quickly answer to customer queries, ability to multitask, ability to provide round-the-clock customer support, zero waiting time for the query to get answered and overall an ability to provide customer with a stress-free experience and overall customer satisfaction, it said.

An average of four million users visit the ticketing site of the IRCTC daily.
First Published on Oct 14, 2018 08:52 am

tags #India #Indian Railways #IRCTC

