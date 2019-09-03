A complete guide on IRCTC RuPay Prepaid Debit Card

Booking railway tickets was a huge hassle for several years. You would have to visit the booking centres and fill out forms. The ordeal did not end there; you would then stand in a serpentine queue. All the hassle without knowing whether if your booking will be confirmed.

Thanks to the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the ordeal has now ended. You can now book railway tickets through the IRCTC website. By simply using your credit or debit card, you can book a ticket from the comfort of your home.

To make the process easier, IRCTC has launched the IRCTC RuPay Prepaid Debit Card. IRCTC debit card can be used on the website to make a booking.

This article provides an in-depth understanding of IRCTC debit card.

IRCTC RuPay Prepaid Debit Card: An overview

To facilitate cashless transactions in booking railway tickets, the IRCTC has collaborated with the Union bank of India and launched the exclusive IRCTC RuPay debit card. IRCTC debit card is designed exclusively for booking train tickets on the IRCTC website. You don’t need to have an account with Union Bank of India to receive this debit card.

If you need to book train tickets frequently, IRCTC debit card can be a very handy tool. This card ensures a faster checkout compared to other credit/debit cards. In a matter of few second, your transaction will be completed.

This debit card is the first card in India which is available in two variants. You can either get a virtual card or a physical card.

This is a domestic card. All the transaction takes place through the Indian payment platforms. Banks processing the transactions pay considerably lower service charges for processing RuPay transactions. In turn, the card holder also receives benefits. The processing fee for IRCTC debit card is significantly lower.

Since this is a pre-paid instrument, you need to load your card before using it. The minimum amount for which the card can be recharged is Rs 500. Simple provide your KYC details and get started with your bookings.

Benefits of IRCTC RuPay Debit Card

Here are the key benefits of IRCTC debit card:

Bookings made easy: As the card is especially associated with the IRCTC portal, booking train tickets becomes extremely quick, efficient and easy.

No transaction charges for six months: A transaction charge is levied if Visa or MasterCard is used for payments on IRCTC website. If you choose to pay using the IRCTC debit card, no transaction charges are applicable for the first six months. You can ook up to 5 train tickets every month. for six months without incurring any transaction charges.

Minimal transaction charges after six months: Once the free transaction period is over, a small transaction fee is levied on every ticket booked. You only have to pay a small fee of ₹10 per transaction made using your IRCTC debit card. If you use Visa or MasterCard for booking tickets, transaction charges are levied for each ticket.

You can earn reward points: You gain reward points on every transaction. These points can be redeemed to earn exclusive gifts from a pre-designed catalogue. You can also redeem the points against shopping vouchers.

You can reload the card conveniently: It is very easy to reload this card anytime. Simply transfer money from your savings/current account (debit) or credit card accounts to reload this card. The minimum recharge amount is Rs500.

How to obtain IRCTC debit card?

It is very easy to obtain this debit card. You can procure the card through either process:

-Apply for the card online by logging onto the IRCTC website. You need to provide minimal KYC documentation (scanned copies of your documents are fine).You also need to complete the KYC compliance online.

-You can visit any branch of Union bank and request to apply for the card. If you are planning to visit the branch, carry originals and photocopies of the necessary documents to complete KYC compliance.

-The IRCTC RuPay Debit Card is a prepaid card. It is available in two variants. You can use either of these variants to pay for your purchases and book your tickets.

There are two variants of the IRCTC RuPay Debit Card:

-Virtual cards: The virtual IRCTC RuPay prepaid Debit Card comes with a maximum card limit of ₹10,000. This card is valid for one year from the date of issue. The card is offered free of charge. To purchase the virtual card, you need to submit your KYC details. After you complete the application process, the details of the card will be sent to your registered email address.

-Physical card: The physical IRCTC debit card is available with different validity period. It depends on the card limit and KYC compliance. If partial KYC details are provided, the physical card issued is valid for one year. The maximum limit of the card is INR 10,000. If complete KYC details are provided, you can obtain a card with longer validity of 3 years. You are also eligible for an enhanced card limit of INR 50,000. A fee of INR 50 is applicable for obtaining a physical card. The card is sent your registered mailing address.

FAQs

Are quarterly fees levied on the users of IRCTC RuPay Debit card?

What is the procedure to activate the card?

I don’t want to obtain a card from Union Bank. Is there an ‘IRCTC debit card banks list’ available?

What happens if I forget the PIN of my card?

Is it possible to use the IRCTC debit card on any other website?

What is the procedure to check the available balance on my card?

Is there an accident insurance policy available for IRCTC debit cards?

Who is eligible to obtain a IRCTC debit card?