App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2018 04:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ircon IPO subscribed over 9 times so far on last day of bidding

The public offer to raise Rs 470.49 crore received bids for 9,14,24,190 shares against the total issue size of 99,05,157 shares, translating into 9.23 times subscription, data available with the NSE till 1600 hrs showed.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Railways engineering and construction firm Ircon International's initial public offer was subscribed over 9 times so far on the last day of bidding Wednesday.

The public offer to raise Rs 470.49 crore received bids for 9,14,24,190 shares against the total issue size of 99,05,157 shares, translating into 9.23 times subscription, data available with the NSE till 1600 hrs showed.

The offer was fully subscribed yesterday. The IPO is of 9,905,157 shares and has been set in a price band of Rs 470-475 per share.

The offer had opened for bidding on Monday. IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Ltd, Axis Capital Ltd and SBI Capital Markets Ltd are managing the issue.

The shares of the company will be listed on BSE and NSE.
First Published on Sep 19, 2018 04:48 pm

tags #Business #India #IPO - Upcoming Issues #IRCON International

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.