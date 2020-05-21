IRB Infrastructure Developers raises Rs 200 crore through NCDs on private placement basis

IRB Infrastructure Developers on Thursday said it has raised Rs 200 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

The NCDs were of a face value of Rs 10 lakh each, it said in a filing to the BSE.

"The management administration and share-transfer committee of the board of directors of the company at their meeting held today (on Thursday) has allotted secured, redeemable, listed, rated non-convertible debentures," the company said.

It added that the debentures are of a "face value of Rs 10 lakh each, for cash at par, aggregating to Rs 200,00,00,000 (rupees two hundred crore only) on a private placement basis".



