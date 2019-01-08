App
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 02:20 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Iran hopes India will seek fresh waiver from US sanctions: Deputy foreign minister

In November, the Unites States granted a six-month waiver from sanctions to India and allowed New Delhi to continue to import a limited quantity of Iranian oil.

Iran hopes India will strive to get another waiver from US sanctions as New Delhi plans to continue buying oil from Tehran, Iran's deputy foreign minister for economic diplomacy Gholamreza Ansari said on Tuesday.

In the previous round of sanctions India did not halt oil imports from Iran, said Ansari, who is in India as part of a business delegation participating in a visit by Iran's foreign minister Javad Zarif.

The official said there is also a chance for Indian companies to get development rights for Iran's Farzad B gas field. Tehran could ease some terms associated with the project, he added.
