App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 05:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Iran extends shipping, insurance cover to keep oil flowing to India

With the US reimposing economic sanctions against Iran driving away western re-insurers, Tehran has started to ship crude oil to India in its own ships and is also providing insurance cover for the transportation, they said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Iran has begun providing shipping insurance cover as well as its own vessels to continue exporting crude oil to India, its second-biggest buyer of oil after China, people with direct knowledge of the development said.

With the US reimposing economic sanctions against Iran driving away western re-insurers, Tehran has started to ship crude oil to India in its own ships and is also providing insurance cover for the transportation, they said.
First Published on Jul 26, 2018 05:20 pm

tags #Commodities #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.