IPL cricket betting gang busted; nine held

Nine persons who were allegedly indulging in cricket betting for the ongoing IPL matches were nabbed from nearby Bhongir town, police said.

Based on specific information on a cricket betting racket, sleuths of Special Operation Team of Rachakonda Commissionerate raided a chicken shop and apprehended cricket betting gang leader Md Irfan and eight others for indulging in betting, they said.

A car and five two-wheelers were seized from them, they said. The gang members were collecting/placing bets with 30 percent commission, police said.