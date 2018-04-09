App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Apr 08, 2018 08:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

IPL cricket betting gang busted; nine held

A car and five two-wheelers were seized from them and the gang members were collecting/placing bets with 30 percent commission, police said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Nine persons who were allegedly indulging in cricket betting for the ongoing IPL matches were nabbed from nearby Bhongir town, police said.

Based on specific information on a cricket betting racket, sleuths of Special Operation Team of Rachakonda Commissionerate raided a chicken shop and apprehended cricket betting gang leader Md Irfan and eight others for indulging in betting, they said.

A car and five two-wheelers were seized from them, they said. The gang members were collecting/placing bets with 30 percent commission, police said.

tags #cricket #India #IPL #Sports

most popular

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.