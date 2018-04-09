IPL cricket betting gang busted; nine held

A car and five two-wheelers were seized from them and the gang members were collecting/placing bets with 30 percent commission, police said.
Based on specific information on a cricket betting racket, sleuths of Special Operation Team of Rachakonda Commissionerate raided a chicken shop and apprehended cricket betting gang leader Md Irfan and eight others for indulging in betting, they said.A car and five two-wheelers were seized from them, they said. The gang members were collecting/placing bets with 30 percent commission, police said.