IPL 2021: BCCI announces Upstox as official partner

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced online brokerage firm Upstox as its official partner for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

This will be a multi-year partnership, according to a statement released on the IPL official website.

The upcoming season of the tournament is slated to begin on April 9, and the final is scheduled for May 30.

Upstox, backed by Tiger Global and industrialist Ratan Tata, has more than 2.8 million customers.

"We are pleased to have Upstox on board as an official partner of the Indian Premier League 2021. As one of the most-watched cricket leagues in India, IPL along with Upstox, one of India's fastest-growing digital-trading platforms, can create a huge impact on the audience, especially the millions of Indian youth who are financially independent and looking for more options to manage their portfolios," IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel said.

Ravi Kumar, co-founder and CEO, Upstox said, "We are thrilled to partner with BCCI for IPL 2021. In India, Cricket is more than just a sport. It is an important part of our culture and social life, with a huge fan-following, especially by the millennials. IPL has paved a bold new direction to Indian cricket in the last decade just like Upstox, which is revolutionizing finance in India. This is what sparks a natural connection between both the brands. With this integration of sports and finance, we intend to spread financial awareness across the country."

