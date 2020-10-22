172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|ipl-2020-rajasthan-royals-rr-vs-sunrisers-hyderabad-srh-live-score-and-commentary-5998671.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2020 06:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) LIVE score and commentary

While both the sides are currently languishing at the bottom half of the points table, a win on October 22 would prop RR to a respectable fourth spot.

Moneycontrol News
Image courtesy: BCCI, iplt20.com
Image courtesy: BCCI, iplt20.com

Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) will clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), captained by David Warner, in today's Indian Premier League (2020) fixture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

While both the sides are currently languishing at the bottom half of the points table, a win on October 22 would prop RR to a respectable fourth spot.

Follow our live IPL 2020 coverage here.

First Published on Oct 22, 2020 06:43 pm

tags #cricket #India #IPL 2020 #Sports

