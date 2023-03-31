 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPCC report an eye-opener; countries commitments to limit global warming not enough: UN official

PTI
Mar 31, 2023 / 11:39 AM IST

Ovais Sarmad, an India-born official who is currently serving as the Deputy Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), said the next COP in Dubai is going to be "very critical" for the planet and expressed hope that the nations would use the opportunity to do "course correction."

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's Synthesis Report, released 10 days ago, is an eye-opener for all nations, and the commitments agreed to by countries are not enough to address the issue of global warming, according to a senior UN official.

Ovais Sarmad, an India-born official who is currently serving as the Deputy Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), said the next COP in Dubai is going to be "very critical" for the planet and expressed hope that the nations would use the opportunity to do "course correction."

In an interview with PTI on the sidelines of the G20 Sherpa meeting currently underway at this scenic lakeside Kerala village, the UNFCCC deputy head warned that climate change knows no geographical limitations and urged the nations to do their part to limit greenhouse gas emissions.

The report, released on March 20, has warned that around 3.3-3.6 billion people are highly vulnerable to climate change, and they are 15 times more likely to die from floods, droughts, and storms.