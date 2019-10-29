App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2019 05:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

IOB puts Kolkata-based Jai Balaji Industries' NPA account up for sale to recover Rs 187 cr

The Kolkata-based borrower Jai Balaji Industries Ltd, which is into steel business, has an outstanding of Rs 187.10 crore to the bank.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

State-owned Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has invited bids to sell one of its non-performing asset accounts in order to recover dues of over Rs 187 crore.

The Kolkata-based borrower Jai Balaji Industries Ltd, which is into steel business, has an outstanding of Rs 187.10 crore to the bank.

"IOB invites bids from (securitisation companies) SCs/(reconstruction companies) RCs/banks/NBFCs/(financial institutions) FIs for sale of non-performing assets as per the list during the third quarter of the financial year 2019-20," said the bank's stressed assets management department in a tender document.

Close

The bank said this is the first lot of non-performing asset accounts to be sold during the ongoing quarter of the current financial year.

related news

The auction, to be held under the Swiss Challenge method, will take place on a cash-plus-security receipt basis, it added.

After submitting expression of interest and executing a non-disclosure agreement with the bank, the interested entities may conduct due diligence in two week, IOB said.

The process of e-bidding is scheduled for November 18.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 29, 2019 05:58 pm

tags #Business #Economy #Indian Overseas Bank (IOB)

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.