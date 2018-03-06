App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 06, 2018 07:47 AM IST | Source: PTI

INX media PMLA CASE: ED summons ex-FinMin officials; to question Peter

They said summons for questioning have been issued to at least four officials and once they depose, their statements will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The ED has summoned some ex-Finance Ministry officials, who were handling FIPB issues in 2007, in connection with its money laundering probe in the INX media deal case that involves former Finance Minister P Chidambaram's son Karti and others, officials said.

They said summons for questioning have been issued to at least four officials and once they depose, their statements will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

While some of these officials have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the past for questioning in the Aircel-Maxis FIPB case, some will be questioned afresh in connection with the INX case.

The officials, in various ranks, were posted in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) of the Finance Ministry in 2007 when the INX media came before the said division, they said.

related news

The agency will also question Peter Mukerjea, former director of the media group, again at a Mumbai jail tomorrow in connection with the case.

Peter Mukherjea is in prison in connection with the Sheena Bora murder case and has been questioned by the ED last year.

The agency is also probing the transfer of about Rs 1.8 crore, in multiple tranches, from a Chennai bank account, allegedly belonging to Karti, to a senior political leader connected to him, they said.

The funds, they said, were allegedly transferred to Karti's account from a firm that the probe agencies have said was "indirectly controlled" by him.

Karti, arrested by the CBI in this case, was yesterday confronted by the sleuths with Peter's wife Indrani Mukerjea in a Mumbai jail.

Indrani had also been a director of the media company under scanner.

Karti was arrested by the CBI last week on the basis of confessional statements of Peter and Indrani who alleged that they paid USD 7 lakh to him on the instructions of his father P Chidamabaram, as quid pro quo for a FIPB clearance, officials had said.

Both Peter and Indrani had alleged, in their statements to the ED, that they met the then finance minister P Chidambaram at his North Block office, seeking clearance for foreign investments in their media company after the Income Tax department detected irregularities in these instances, in 2007.

The couple had also admitted that they subsequently met Karti at a five-star hotel in Delhi, where he allegedly made a demand of USD 1 million, they said, adding that this was reiterated by Indrani before the magistrate as well.

Indrani, they said, had confirmed in her statement to the CBI and ED that a payment of USD 7 lakh was made to the bank accounts of overseas firms linked to Karti.

Peter and Indrani, facing trial for allegedly killing their daughter Sheena Bora, had said in their statement that Karti "suggested" to them the names of firms such as Chess Management and Advantage Strategic for the payments.

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC