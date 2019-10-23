App
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2019 12:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

INX media money laundering case: Former FM P Chidambaram moves Delhi HC seeking bail

Chidambaram, continues to be in ED custody since October 17, was on October 22 gets bail from Supreme Court in the INX media corruption case.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Seeking bail in the INX Media money laundering case, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram today moved the Delhi High Court.

He was arrested by the CBI on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case.

He was arrested by the CBI on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case.

The case was registered on May 15, 2017 alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007, during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.

with PTI inputs

First Published on Oct 23, 2019 12:05 pm

tags #CBI #Current Affairs #High Court #India #INX media case #P Chidambaram

