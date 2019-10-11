App
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2019 07:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

INX Media money laundering case: Court orders Chidambaram's production before it on October 14

Issuing the production warrant against Chidambaram, Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar asked the Tihar jail authorities to produce him before it at 3 pm on Monday.

A Delhi court on Friday asked Tihar jail authorities to produce former Finance Minister P Chidambaram before it on October 14 to enable it decide an Enforcement Directorate's plea seeking the custody of the veteran Congress leader for his interrogation in the INX Media money laundering case.

Issuing the production warrant against Chidambaram, Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar asked the Tihar jail authorities to produce him before it at 3 pm on Monday.

Chidambaram is currently in Tihar jail following his arrest in the INX Media corruption case lodged by the CBI.

Appearing for the ED, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Special Public Prosecutor Amit Mahajan told the court that Chidambaram's custody was required to seek information about some overseas shell companies and 17 bank accounts.

The court had earlier dismissed Chidambaram's plea for surrendering in the money laundering case after the ED said it would seek his custody when required.

Mehta had argued that certain aspects were required to be probed before his custodial interrogation.

The CBI had arrested Chidambaram on August 21 after the Delhi High Court had dismissed his anticipatory bail plea on August 20 in the INS Media corruption case.

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the clearance granted by the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as the finance minister.

The Enforcement Directorate subsequently had lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2017.

First Published on Oct 11, 2019 07:50 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #INX Media money laundering case #P Chidambaram

