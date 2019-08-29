App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 05:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

INX Media case: SC to pronounce order on Chidambaram's plea on September 5

A bench of Justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna also extended interim protection from arrest granted to Chidambaram till next Thursday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court Thursday said it will pronounce on September 5 the order on plea of former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate.

The former Union minister offered before the bench to remain in the custody of CBI till Monday. The court refused to comment on it after solicitor general Tushar Mehta said that extension of remand can only be done before the CBI court.

Close

The bench also directed the ED to place before it in a sealed cover the material which the probe agency wanted to produce for the court's perusal.

related news

The top court said it will decide on the question whether it should look into the documents placed before it by the ED in a sealed cover.

Chidambaram's plea in the apex court has challenged the August 20 verdict of the Delhi High Court denying him anticipatory bail in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the ED.

First Published on Aug 29, 2019 05:44 pm

