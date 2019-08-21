INX Media case: SC refuses urgent listing of P Chidambaram's plea seeking interim relief

The Supreme Court of India (SC) on August 21 refused urgent listing of Congress leader P Chidambaram's petition seeking protection from arrest in the INX Media scam cases.

The top court said the defects in the petition were removed just now and it "cannot be listed for hearing today itself".

"Without listing of the petition, we cannot hear the matter," said a bench comprising Justices NV Ramana, M Shantanagoudar and Ajay Rastogi.

"Sorry Mr Sibal. We cannot hear the matter" the bench said when Sibal repeatedly asked for hearing the matter on August 21 itself.

Earlier on August 21, a bench headed by Justice Ramana had refused to pass an interim order on the plea filed by former union minister P Chidambaram that challenges Delhi High Court’s rejection of his anticipatory bail plea in the INX Media case.

Ramana had told Chidambaram’s lawyers to place the matter before Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi for an urgent listing.

Chidambaram’s lawyers had filed a Special Leave Petition in the top court on August 21 morning seeking relief, as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) moved to arrest the former minister when the Delhi High Court order rejected his anticipatory bail plea on August 20.

The ED has issued a fresh look out circular against the former finance minister in connection with the money laundering case.