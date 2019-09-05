App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2019 11:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

INX Media case: SC rejects P Chidambaram's plea seeking protection from arrest by ED

A bench of Justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna said this is not a fit case to grant anticipatory bail. The former union minister is likely to face arrest from the ED now

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court of India (SC) on September 5 rejected former union minister P Chidambaram’s anticipatory bail plea.

The appeal was against the Delhi High Court’s earlier order denying him anticipatory bail in the INX Media money laundering case.

With this, the former union minister is likely to face arrest from the ED.

A bench of Justices R Banumathi and AS Bopanna said it is not a fit case to grant anticipatory bail.

“Granting anticipatory bail at the initial stage may frustrate the investigation... It is not a fit case to grant anticipatory bail. Economic offences stand at different footing and it has to be dealt with different approach," the bench said while pronouncing the verdict.

ED has accused Chidambaram of money laundering in the INX Media case. The case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Chidambaram has already spent over two weeks in CBI’s custody.

CBI had in May 2017 lodged an FIR alleging irregularities in FIPB clearance granted to INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as the union finance minister. Thereafter, ED had lodged a money laundering case in 2017.

(To be updated)

First Published on Sep 5, 2019 11:03 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Legal #P Chidambaram #Politics #Supreme Court

