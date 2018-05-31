App
Last Updated : May 31, 2018 12:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

INX Media case: P Chidambaram not to appear before CBI

In the INX Media case, the CBI had registered an FIR on May 15 last year against alleged irregularities in the FIPB clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was finance minister.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former Union minister P Chidambaram will not be appearing before the CBI today for questioning in connection with the INX Media corruption case, officials said. However, the officials did not give any immediate reason but confirmed that he will not be coming today for questioning.

In the INX Media case, the CBI had registered an FIR on May 15 last year against alleged irregularities in the FIPB clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was finance minister.

Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram was also arrested in the matter for allegedly receiving funds to the tune of Rs 10 lakh in the case.

Earlier today, the Delhi High Court granted interim protection to Chidambaram from arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) till July 3 in the case.

The High Court has asked him to join questioning in the INX Media case as and when called by the CBI.

The other accused in the case include then INX Media Director Indrani Mukerjea and then INX News Director Peter Mukerjea.
First Published on May 31, 2018 12:55 pm

tags #CBI #Current Affairs #India #P Chidambaram

