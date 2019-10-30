INX Media case: P Chidambaram moves Delhi HC seeking interim bail

Former Union minister P Chidambaram moved the Delhi High Court on Wednesday seeking interim bail in the INX Media money-laundering case on health grounds.

The application was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who sought urgent listing of the matter.

The bench listed the matter before the appropriate court on Thursday.

The plea for interim relief has been moved by Chidambaram in his main bail application in the INX Media money-laundering case.

Chidambaram will be produced before a trial court on Wednesday on the expiry of his Enforcement Directorate custody in the case.

He was arrested by the CBI on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case.