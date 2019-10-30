App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2019 03:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

INX Media case: P Chidambaram moves Delhi HC seeking interim bail

The application was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who sought urgent listing of the matter.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former Union minister P Chidambaram moved the Delhi High Court on Wednesday seeking interim bail in the INX Media money-laundering case on health grounds.

The application was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who sought urgent listing of the matter.

The bench listed the matter before the appropriate court on Thursday.

Close

The plea for interim relief has been moved by Chidambaram in his main bail application in the INX Media money-laundering case.

Chidambaram will be produced before a trial court on Wednesday on the expiry of his Enforcement Directorate custody in the case.

He was arrested by the CBI on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case.

The case was registered on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as Union finance minister.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 30, 2019 02:25 pm

tags #Chidambaram #Current Affairs #Delhi High Court #India #INX media case

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.