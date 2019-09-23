INX Media case: P Chidambaram denies CBI claim of using FM office for personal gain

Congress leader P Chidambaram, arrested in the INX Media corruption case, on Monday denied in the Delhi High Court that he used the office of the finance minister for personal gain.

In a rejoinder to the CBI's reply on his bail plea, the former finance minister said a a look out circular has already been issued against him and it is preposterous to allege that he is a flight risk and can evade the process of law.

CBI in its reply on Friday opposed Chidambaram's bail plea in the corruption case, saying it is a "gravest case of economic offences" and the magnitude of financial embezzlement and misuse of high public office disentitles him for any relief.