Last Updated : Aug 21, 2019 08:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

INX Media case | Not been accused of any offence, no chargesheet against me: P Chidambaram

Chidambaram, who has been elusive since last evening, emerged at the New Delhi headquarters of All Indian Congress Committee (AICC) to address the media.

P Chidambaram at AICC (Image: ANI)
Former finance minister P Chidambaram, in a press briefing on August 21, said that he has not been accused of any offence in the INX Media case. He added that no chargesheet has been filed against him.

Chidambaram addressed the media after the Delhi High Court rejected his bail plea on August 20 in the INX media case. The former home minister had sought interim relief from the Supreme Court, however, the apex court has listed his case for August 23.

Chidambaram, who has been elusive since last evening, emerged at the New Delhi headquarters of All Indian Congress Committee (AICC) to address the media. Congress veteran leaders and senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Salman Khurshid were also present at the press briefing.

"In the last 24 hours, much has happened that has caused concern to some and confusion to many. In the INX Media case, I've not been accused of any offence nor anyone else, including any member of my family. There is no chargesheet filed by either the ED or the CBI before a competent court," Chidambaram told the media.

"I was aghast that I was accused of hiding from the law. On the contrary, I was seeking the protection of law. My lawyers tell that cases will be listed on Friday (August 23). I bow down to orders of Supreme Court. I respect the law even if it is applied with an unequal hand by probe agencies," he added.

Before concluding his statement, Chidamabaram said that he hopes that the Central agencies – ED and CBI – will not take any coercive measures in the interim.

After the press briefing, the Congress leaders left from the AICC headquarters and reached Chidambaram's residence in Jor Bagh, New Delhi.

The ED and the CBI, which had issued lookout notices against the former home minister earlier today, are expected to reach his residence.

 

First Published on Aug 21, 2019 08:24 pm

tags #INX media case #P Chidambaram

