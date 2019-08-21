App
Aug 21, 2019 12:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LIVE updates: ED issues look out circular against Chidambaram; CJI yet to hear ex-FM's plea

Live updates of the situation developing around the INX Media case. ED has issued a look out circular against P Chidambaram. The ex-FM's plea seeking interim relief has been forwarded to the CJI

highlights

  • Aug 21, 12:01 PM (IST)

    News18, quoting ED sources, has reported that P Chidambaram abandoned his car and the driver after he left the Supreme Court. His last phone location was Lodhi Road in New Delhi. However, it is now switched off.

    ED has questioned the driver, who denied having any knowledge of the former union minister’s location.

  • Aug 21, 11:56 AM (IST)

    News18 has reported that CJI Ranjan Gogoi is likely to hear P Chidambaram’s plea seeking interim relief at around 2.00 pm today.

  • Aug 21, 11:49 AM (IST)
  • Aug 21, 11:44 AM (IST)

    What has happened in the past hour:

    > Chidambaram’s plea seeking interim relief was placed before SC
    > Justice Ramana said that he can't pass an order right away
    > Justice Ramana asked Chidambaram’s representative to list matter before CJI
    > Chidambaram’s legal team has not been able to list it before CJI yet
    > ED has issued a look out circular against Chidambaram

  • Aug 21, 11:40 AM (IST)

    News18 has quoted Kabil Sibal as saying that he will place the matter for consideration again after lunch, if the plea not placed before the CJI before that.

  • Aug 21, 11:28 AM (IST)
  • Aug 21, 11:23 AM (IST)

    Read more about the latest update: P Chidambaram's plea for interim relief to be placed before CJI

  • Aug 21, 11:19 AM (IST)

    Senior lawyer Kapil Sibal was not able to mention the urgent listing of P Chidambaram's plea before CJI as the five-judge Constitution bench of the top court commenced the day-to-day hearing in the Ayodhya case.

    This would mean that, in absence of any order from SC, the investigative agencies are allowed to arrest Chidambaram.

  • Aug 21, 11:16 AM (IST)

    JUST IN: ED has issued a lookout notice against P Chidambaram.

  • Aug 21, 11:05 AM (IST)

    “What we have been seeing since yesterday is nothing short of a media trial. The time has come for us to not politicise constitutional principles,” said lawyer Ashwani Kumar, who is representing Chidambaram.

