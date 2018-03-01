App
Feb 28, 2018 12:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

INX Media case: Karti Chidambaram arrested for non-cooperation

Karti's name had come up in the case which relates to FIPB approval granted in 2007 for receipt of funds by INX Media when P Chidambaram was the finance minister

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Congress leader Karti Chidambram has been arrested by the CBI in Chennai on grounds of non-cooperation, according to a CNN News 18 report.

Karti's name had come up in the case which relates to Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval granted in 2007 for receipt of funds by INX Media, when his father and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram was the Union finance minister during the previous UPA regime.

It had alleged that INX Media had deliberately and in violation of the conditions of the approval made a downstream investment of 26 percent in the capital of INX News without specific approval of FIPB. This included indirect foreign investment by some foreign investors that generated Rs 305 crore foreign direct investment in INX Media Pvt Ltd against the approved foreign inflow of Rs 4.62 crore.

The ED had registered a case against him and others in May last year. It had registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), the ED's equivalent of a police FIR, against the accused named in a CBI complaint, including Karti Chidambaram, INX Media and its directors — Peter and Indrani Mukerjea.

To wriggle out of the situation without any punitive action, INX Media entered into a criminal conspiracy with Karti, the ED has alleged.

The FIPB unit of the finance ministry had not only granted illegal approval but also misinformed the investigation wing of Income Tax Department, it had alleged.

 

