INX Media Case: Here are the questions CBI asked Chidambaram after his arrest

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials arrest Congress leader P Chidambaram from his Jor Bagh residence in New Delhi on Aug 21, 2019. (PTI)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested former Union minister P Chidamabaram from his Jor Bagh residence late on the night of August 22, after a dramatic press conference.

After his arrest, the Congress leader was taken to CBI headquarters, where he was held overnight and quizzed about his involvement in corruption and money laundering related to the INX Media case.

Officials close to the investigation, on the condition of anonymity, told The Times of India that Chidambaram’s formal questioning began after 12 midnight. CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla was himself present at the headquarters with all top agency officials. It is the same CBI headquarters building which Chidambaram inaugurated in 2011.

According to the report, most of Chidambaram’s answers were “ambiguous”, many “not clear” and some “unanswerable”.

After the CBI arrested the former home minister, he was examined by doctors from Ram Manohar Lohiya Hospital at the CBI headquarters, in keeping with the protocol. He was then offered food by CBI officers, which he refused. Following this, the crucial questioning began; the list had 20 questions related to the case, including his meeting with Indrani Mukerjea, co-founder of INX Media.

The central agency kicked off the process by posing Chidamabaram with the following questions– Why was he trying to hide, if he was using any other mobile number, and who had he when the agencies could not find him post-rejection of his bail plea by the Delhi High Court.

He was asked as to why he didn’t appear before the investigating agency despite a notice being sent to his residence.

Sources told the newspaper that the case against P Chidambaram and his son Karti has been built on the statement of Indrani, who recently turned approver in the case. She is currently lodged in jail for allegedly murdering her Sheen Bora.

CBI officials asked the 73-year-old senior leader as to how does he know Indrani and her estranged husband, former media baron Peter Mukerjea.

He was also asked if Indrani was accompanied by any journalist, or if a journalist played a role in exchange of money anywhere.

Chidambaram was asked about the alleged kickbacks received by his son Karti in exchange for allowing INX Media to receive Rs 305 crore as foreign funds in 2007.

He was also asked about the number of shell companies that belong to him and Karti. CBI sleuths inquired as to why had Karti received money from the British Virgin Island and where did the money come from for the purchase of Barcelona Tennis Club and the properties in UK, Spain and Malaysia.

Round two of questioning is said to have begun at 08:00 am on August 22, where he was asked key questions related to the INX Media case. However, sources told the newspaper that his answers were “ambiguous”.