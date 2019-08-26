INX Media case: Former finance minister P Chidambaram to be in CBI custody until August 30

File Pic: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials arrest Congress leader P Chidambaram from his Jor Bagh residence in New Delhi on Aug 21, 2019. (Image: PTI)

A special CBI court on August 26 extended former finance minister P Chidambaram's custody till August 30 in connection with the INX Media case.

Earlier today, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Additional Solicitor General K N Natrajan, while arguing for the CBI said that there were sufficient grounds for extension of Chidambaram's custodial interrogation.

The prosecutors said that while the former home minister was being interrogated between August 23 and 26, he was confronted with a co-accused.

The confrontation with co-accused is not complete, the prosecutors said and placed before the court a file containing email exchanges between the accused persons.

"We need five days of custody of Chidambaram as the confrontation with co-accused will continue to unearth larger conspiracy," Mehta contended.

Follow LIVE updates on the INX Media case here

Chidambaram was produced in CBI's trial court hours after the Supreme Court refused to entertain his plea challenging the Delhi High Court order which had dismissed his anticipatory bail plea in the corruption case lodged by the CBI.