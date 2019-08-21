INX Media case: ED issues fresh look out circular against P Chidambaram

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a fresh look out circular against former finance minister P Chidambaram in connection with the INX Media money laundering case, officials said on August 21. They said the alert notice against the Congress leader, whose anticipatory bail was cancelled on Tuesday, has been sent to all land, air and seaports and law enforcement agencies at these facilities. It says the ED should be alerted in case the person is found on their premises.

It also asks them to not allow the Congress leader to cross the Indian border without the permission of the ED.

