INX media case: Delhi High Court seeks ED response on P Chidambaram bail plea

The Delhi High Court on October 24 sought the response of the Enforcement Directorate on a bail plea of senior Congress leader and former Union finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX media money-laundering case.
Justice Suresh Kait issued a notice to the ED on the bail application and asked the agency to file its reply within a week.
The court fixed the matter for further hearing on November 4.
Chidambaram, 74, who was granted bail by the Supreme Court on October 22 in the INX media corruption case, is under the ED's custody that ends on October 24.
First Published on Oct 24, 2019 12:10 pm