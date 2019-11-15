App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2019 03:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

INX Media Case: Delhi High Court denies bail to P Chidambaram

74-year-old Chidambaram is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi High Court on November 15 denied bail to Congress leader and former union finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case filed by the ED. Chidambaram is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail.

While the 74-year-old senior Congress leader had sought bail saying the evidence is documentary and in the custody of probe agencies, so he cannot tamper them, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has opposed his plea on the ground that he has tried to influence and threaten witnesses.

The Delhi HC observed that prima facie allegations against him are serious in nature and he played active and key role in the offence. Justice Suresh Kait said that wrong message will be sent to the society if bail is granted to Chidambaram in this case.

Close

The high court had reserved the order on November 8 on the bail petition after hearing the arguments of counsel for Chidambaram and the ED.

related news

The ED had arrested him in the money laundering case on October 16. Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case and was granted bail by the Supreme Court on October 22.

The case was registered by the CBI on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007, during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.

Thereafter, the ED had lodged a money-laundering case in this regard in 2017.

With inputs from PTI

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 15, 2019 02:55 pm

tags #Central Bureau of Investigation #Delhi High Court #Enforcement Directorate #INX media case #P Chidambaram

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.